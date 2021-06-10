NORTH
Team;W-L;GB
Woodstock;3-1;—
Strasburg;3-1;—
Winchester;1-1;1
Purcellville;1-1;1
New Market;2-3;1.5
Front Royal;0-4;3
SOUTH
Team;W-L;GB
Harrisonburg;2-0;—
Charlottesville;3-1;—
Staunton;3-1;—
Covington;0-2;2
Waynesboro;0-3;2.5
Bridgewater;0-2;2
Glance
Wednesday
Strasburg at Purcellville, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at Winchester, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Covington, ppd.
New Market at Front Royal, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Today
Staunton at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
New Market at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Front Royal at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Winchester at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
New Market at Purcellville, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Covington at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.