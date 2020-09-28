The Valley Baseball League didn’t play this past summer, but some of the organization’s alums will have the chance to showcase their talents during the Major League Baseball postseason.
That begins today with the start of the best-of-three Wild Card Series in the American League, and on Wednesday in the National League.
There are 11 former VBL players on rosters across the expanded 16-team MLB playoff field. All four first-round matchups in the American League and three of the four encounters in the National League feature at least one player who spent a season or two in his past trekking up and down I-81 to get to his summer squad’s VBL contests.
Here are the VBL products to keep an eye on in each Wild Card series:
American League
1. Tampa Bay vs. 8. Toronto
The top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays, who dominated the regular season with a 40-20 mark, employ left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, a former member of the Luray Wranglers. Yarbrough made nine starts and appeared twice in relief this year to post a 3.56 ERA over 55 2/3 innings. He struck out 44 hitters and walked only 12.
His Tampa teammate, Mike Brosseau, played just five years ago for the Waynesboro Generals and earned a trip to the 2015 VBL All-Star Game. A utility man for the Rays, he enters the postseason hitting .302 this year. He hit five homers and drove in 12 runs over 86 at-bats in the regular season.
4. Cleveland vs. 5. New York
Just like Tampa, its AL East counterparts, the New York Yankees have two ex-Valley Leaguers with their club.
Outfielder Brett Gardner (New Market Rebels), now in his 13th season with the Yankees, is the longest tenured member of the franchise. He’s a lifetime .259 hitter, but batted .223 with five home runs and 15 RBIs throughout the abbreviated regular season.
Former Eastern Mennonite University standout Erik Kratz, who played for both the Generals and Harrisonburg Turks in the VBL, caught on nicely with New York this year. Originally sent to its alternate training site in Scranton, Pa. at the start of the campaign, the longtime veteran catcher was called up in early August and never sent back down. He hit .321 in 30 plate appearances and even pitched to make history in two lopsided losses. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Kratz became just the second pitcher 40 years or older in the last 25 years to finish a game for the Yankees, joining Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera.
3. Minnesota vs. 6. Houston
He pitched well in the regular season, but AL Central Division champion Minnesota Twins’ Randy Dobnak, a past member of the Front Royal Cardinals, was moved to Minnesota’s taxi squad less than two weeks before the start of the playoffs.
Dobnak went 6-4 over 10 starts with a 4.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts compared to only 13 walks.
The Houston Astros have former Woodstock River Bandits pitcher Chris Devenski on their roster, but he’s been on the injured list since Sept. 7.
2. Oakland vs. 7 Chicago
On Aug. 29, the Oakland Athletics’ acquired Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade. La Stella, an ex-member of 2009 VBL champion Haymarket Senators, has played second base and third base for the A’s since arriving in Oakland.
He’s hitting .281 with five home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and 25 RBIs this season.
National League
1. Los Angeles vs. 8. Milwaukee
This is the lone series without any VBL ties.
4. San Diego vs. 5. St. Louis
A pitcher on each side threw in the VBL for a summer. San Diego Padres’ Emilio Pagan pitched for the Harrisonburg Turks and the St. Louis Cardinals’ Austin Gomber pitched for the Luray Wranglers.
And Gomber put together a terrific regular-season campaign for the Cardinals, finishing with a 1.86 ERA and 27 punch outs over 29 innings. The left-handed hurler played a pivotal role for St. Louis, lasting longer than an inning in 11 of his 14 outings.
Pagan has a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts to nine walks over 22 frames for San Diego, which earned a berth to the postseason for the first time since 2006.
3. Chicago vs. 6. Miami
Veteran infielder Jason Kipnis, who had a two-summer stay with the Covington Lumberjacks in 2007 and 2008, batted .237 in his first year as a member of the Chicago Cubs. Chicago won the NL Central. Kipnis inked with Chicago this past February after playing his first nine seasons in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians.
Kipnis smacked three homers and eight doubles in the regular season.
2. Atlanta vs. 7. Cincinnati
The lone VBL product on either roster is the Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Thornburg, who played for the Winchester Royals. But Thornburg is on the injured list after beginning the year with a 3.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts over seven innings for the Reds.
