More than ever, college basketball teams generally live and die by the 3-pointer. Four and five-guard lineups are prevalent, and even pushing the arc back to 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches didn’t do much to discourage players from letting it fly from deep.
But VCU, sitting atop the Atlantic 10 standings heading into Saturday’s game against George Mason, has a proven ability to get by even when the 3’s aren’t falling. Wednesday against archrival Richmond, the Rams went just 3-for-15 from beyond the arc, yet still managed to put together a 12-point victory.
Bones Hyland, a candidate for A-10 Player of the Year, is VCU’s best 3-point shooter, but even he connects less than 38 percent of the time. As a team, the Rams sit in the middle of Atlantic 10 in 3-point percentage and rank ninth among 14 teams in 3-pointers made.
“Outside shot was definitely not falling a lot how it usually is, so going inside and trying to get the bigs some presence and just playing inside out, that definitely worked for us,” Hyland, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, told the media after beating Richmond. “When our shot’s not falling, we just gotta rely on the bigs. They always help us out.”
Perhaps Hyland was just being modest, because he and the VCU guards have actually been among the Rams most effective weapons scoring inside as well. Against the Spiders, Hyland made just two 3’s but made five of his six attempts inside the arc.
The vaunted VCU style contributes. Pressure defense leads to transition layups. The Rams have gotten by while starting a freshman point guard in Ace Baldwin, who has made just 10 3-pointers all season, in large part because Baldwin’s team-high 40 steals have led to easy offense.
VCU made 10 of its final 11 shots to close out the victory against Richmond, all of them either dunks or layups.
HOME SWEET HOME
With COVID-19 forcing most schools around the country to play in front of a small number of fans, or sometimes none at all, there’s been a question of whether a home-court advantage still exists. After all, programs such as Duke and Kentucky who had been nearly unbeatable at home for decades are struggling this season.
But around Virginia - where state regulations allow for 250 fans inside most arenas - certain teams in the mix for their conference championships have gotten to this point thanks in large part to gaudy home records.
The Virginia Cavaliers have gotten throttled in road games against fellow ACC contenders Virginia Tech and Florida State, but sit atop the league thanks to a 9-0 home record. Virginia Tech is doing its best to keep pace with the Cavs, going 9-1 at Cassell Coliseum.
VCU, which leads the Atlantic 10, improved to 9-1 at the Siegel Center with the victory against Richmond. That includes a one-point win against James Madison, which is 10-2 at the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center and hasn’t lost in Harrisonburg since Jan. 3. Old Dominion is just a game back of Western Kentucky in Conference USA’s East Division and has lost just once in eight games at the Ted Constant Center.
But perhaps no team in the country is enjoying playing at home as much as VMI. The Keydets are 12-10 overall and 7-6 in the super-competitive Southern Conference. That’s generally considered a heck of a season for a program that has often struggled to get quality players to Lexington.
After knocking off league-leading UNC Greensboro this week, VMI is now 11-1 at Cameron Hall.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (14-4, 8-3 ACC)
The Hokies haven’t played since last week, which means nothing has really changed about their resume. Mike Young’s team has still far exceeded expectations and looks like an NCAA Tournament lock. A 4-0 record against the AP Top 25 is nothing to sneeze at in any season.
2. VIRGINIA (15-4, 11-2 ACC)
The NCAA’s NET rankings still love the Cavaliers, placing U.Va. in the top 10 even after an embarrassing loss at Florida State. So far this season, Virginia has been able to make average teams look bad, but good teams have made the Cavaliers look awfully average. It doesn’t look likely Virginia will get a true signature win before the ACC Tournament. The Cavs play at Duke (7-6 in ACC) on Saturday at 8 p.m.
3. VCU (16-4, 9-2 A-10)
The Rams just keep looking better and better. After six consecutive victories, VCU would be the No. 1 seed if the Atlantic 10 Tournament began this weekend. That won't happen, but the league certainly isn’t afraid to shuffle things around, moving most of the tournament in Richmond up a week and sending the title game to Dayton. The new format makes it all the more likely the Rams hang onto the top spot.
4. RICHMOND (11-5, 4-3 A-10)
This looked like a potential dream season for the Spiders back in November, but COVID pauses have made it difficult for Richmond to gain much momentum as the season went along. Chris Mooney resorted to playing a Division III team this late in the season just to get a tuneup in before facing VCU. It didn’t help enough as the Rams won relatively easily.
5. JAMES MADISON (13-5, 8-1 CAA)
JMU only solidified its spot here with a pair of hard-fought victories against reigning CAA champion Hofstra. The Dukes proved they are more than a one-man band when Matt Lewis, chasing the school’s all-time scoring mark, went down with an injury on Sunday and his teammates still had an answer for every Hofstra run.
WORTH MENTIONING, OLD DOMINION: The Monarchs (11-5, 7-3 CUSA) have won three of their past four heading into a key Conference USA battle with UAB this weekend. Jeff Jones’ team appears to be one of a handful with a legitimate shot to win the Conference USA Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tourney. ODU is just 4-4 on the road this season, so picking up a win or two in Birmingham might signal the Monarchs have taken it to the next level.
