RICHMOND - There’s a formula to beating a team like Virginia Commonwealth, which created one of the best home-court advantages in the nation at the Siegel Center by bumping and bullying opponents all over Broad Street with its signature full-court pressure defense.
Teams that have come to VCU and defeated the Rams have done so by making the press work against the Rams, something James Madison had every opportunity to do Tuesday but a huge second-half comeback attempt by the Dukes fell just short in an 82-81 loss to the Atlantic 10 non-conference foe.
Jalen Hodge, who finished with 15 points for the Dukes, made three free throws with no time left on the clock to create the final score - for what it was worth. Matt Lewis led JMU with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while Bones Hyland and Vince Williams each scored 15 for the Rams, who led by 21 at one point in the first half.
JMU sophomore Michael Christmas finished with 15 points off the bench and was the catalyst for the Dukes’ late rally.
“I just tried to bring as much energy as I could,” Christmas said. “I knew I could play like this. It was a good feeling to actually feel comfortable playing basketball and help my team out with a comeback."
VCU (7-2) led by double-digits most of the evening and took advantage of 22 points off 18 JMU turnovers. But it wasn’t as though breaking the press was a constant struggle for the Dukes, who will see a similar style against Towson in their first two Colonial Athletic Association games Jan. 3 and 5.
But unlike teams that have escaped the Siegel Center victorious, JMU didn’t convert after getting down the floor. The Dukes shot just 56 percent from the free throw line and made barely 50 percent of their layups as VCU built a cushion that could not be overtaken.
“I told them during the first media timeout we’d have a chance to beat VCU as soon as we quit trying to beat ourselves,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We’re continually getting better and I was proud of our guys’ effort. VCU has a culture that is known for playing really, really hard. I love the fact that I thought our guys played as hard as VCU today. We just didn’t have enough plays that all added up to be able to get it at the end.”
The Dukes (3-3) entered the game shorthanded in the backcourt against the famed VCU full-court pressure defense. Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse, who averages 15.5 points per game, watched from the sidelines in sweats and a walking boot after hurting his foot in the second half of Saturday’s loss to East Carolina.
Reserve guard Jayvis Harvey was also out, battling a non-coronavirus illness for the second consecutive game. Transfer swingman Rashawn Fredericks, a key reserve at Cincinnati two seasons ago, has still yet to suit up at JMU as he comes off nagging offseason injuries.
For the most part JMU passed well out of the backcourt pressure but failed miserably to take advantage of the golden opportunities that came after breaking the press. During one stretch in the middle of the first half, the Dukes missed eight straight field goals and five straight free throws in the midst of a 10-0 VCU run.
But it’s those quick bursts the Rams program is built on. There were enough of those bursts Tuesday as VCU built a 15-point halftime lead after winning each of their four previous games by at least 18 points.
Yet for as much as JMU struggled to take full advantage most of the evening, a trio of 3-pointers by Christmas and a jumper from Lewis got the Dukes within eight points with 2:43 to go.
“This was our first time coming out slow in the second half,” said VCU freshman point guard Ace Baldwin, who finished with eight points and 10 assists. “We need to keep our foot on the gas and not let up until the clock hits zero in the second half.”
JMU got as close as one possession multiple times in the closing minutes, but the Rams were able to hit enough free throws late to hold on for the win. JMU, playing its third game in four days, may add one more later in the month before opening conference play.
“This was a hard prep,” Byington said. “You really need a week to get ready for VCU. I thought our guys did a good job of settling in. We just weren’t quite ready initially. Whether it was a missed free throw, a bad turnover or not taking advantage of it. In the second half we gave ourselves a chance.”
HOOP NOTES: There was another CAA at Atlantic 10 game Tuesday in Richmond. Hofstra, the regular-season champion in 2020 in the CAA, beat the host Spiders 76-71 a few miles away at the Robins Center in Richmond. The Spiders had been ranked in the top 25 earlier this month. Richmond was right behind San Diego State in others receiving votes this week ... Georgia was 6-0 going into its game on Tuesday against Northeastern, another CAA team. George Mason transfer Justin Kier (Spotswood) played in five of the first six games for the Bulldogs and was third on the team in scoring at 13 points per contest.
Sports editor David Driver contributed to this report.
