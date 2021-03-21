Miëtte Veldman tallied 23 kills on Saturday and 17 more on Sunday to boost James Madison women’s volleyball to a pair of victories against College of Charleston over weekend in Colonial Athletic Association action at Sinclair Gymnasium in Harrisonburg.
JMU has won five in a row.
The freshman from Lord Botetourt High School also recorded 31 digs across the two matches. She helped the CAA South Division-leading Dukes (5-1, 4-0 CAA) stay unbeaten in conference play as her game-ending kill on Saturday clinched the win for JMU in the fifth set.
The Dukes took Saturday’s match 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12. JMU swept Charleston (3-5, 2-4 CAA) 30-28, 25-23, 25-13 on Sunday.
In other local sports this weekend:
Women’s Lacrosse
North Carolina 15, James Madison 5: Top-ranked North Carolina got five goals and four assists from Katie Hoeg as the Tar Heels’ offense exploded in the second half to pull away from No. 24 JMU, 15-5, in a non-conference contest in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jamie Ortega added four goals and a pair of assists for UNC, which improved to 9-0.
JMU (4-2) was led by Isabella Peterson who had a pair of goals and assists. The Dukes also got two goals from Kacey Knobloch. Molly Dougherty had 13 saves for JMU. The Dukes return to action Friday at home against No. 8 Virginia.
Southern Virginia 12, Bridgewater 10: Southern Virginia scored the game’s final three goals to rally past Bridgewater College and beat the Eagles 12-10 on Saturday at Jopson Athletic Complex.
In a back-and-forth non-conference contest, SVU’s (5-2) Alissa Johnson led all scorers with five goals. BC fell to 0-1.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hampden-Sydney 14, Bridgewater 9: Chris Martel scored four times for Bridgewater College, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell, 14-9, to Hampden-Sydney on Saturday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
The Tigers (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) had four players tally multiple goals. BC is 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Field Hockey
Virginia 5, James Madison 2: In Charlottesville on Sunday, No. 14 Virginia beat James Madison, 5-2, in non-conference play behind a pair of goals from Adele Iacobucci. JMU (1-1) got its goals from Caroline Cahill and Emily Harrison. UVa improved to 5-9.
College Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 12, Ferrum 6: Jaylon Lee was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored to help Eastern Mennonite knock off Ferrum 12-6 in the second game of a Saturday Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader in Harrisonburg.
EMU also got six innings of one-run ball from pitcher John Judy, who struck out seven.
The Royals evened their record to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the ODAC by earning the split. Ferrum (4-8, 2-2 ODAC) took the first game, 12-3.
Virginia Wesleyan 7, Bridgewater 1: Bridgewater College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday in Norfolk.
The Marlins won the second game, 7-1, and the Eagles captured the opener 10-5. In its win, BC (4-2, 3-1 ODAC) used two hits, three RBIs, two stolen bases and run scored from Jeffery Snider to pick up the victory. Virginia Wesleyan’s record moved to 2-9 overall and 2-2 in the ODAC.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 1, Elon 0: Luca Erhardt converted a penalty kick for the game’s lone goal as James Madison blanked Elon, 1-0, in a Colonial Athletic Association match at Sentara Park.
The Dukes (2-0-1, 1-0-0 CAA) got four saves from goalkeeper T.J. Bush to preserve the shutout. Elon dropped to 1-4-0 (0-2-0 CAA).
Ferrum 2, Bridgewater 1 (2OT): In the second overtime, Enzo Guercio ended the game and lifted Ferrum to a 2-1 thrilling Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Bridgewater College with his goal in the 104th minute at Jopson Athletic Complex on Saturday.
BC fell to 1-3-2 overall and 0-3-2 in the league. Ferrum improved to 3-1 overall and in the ODAC.
Women’s Soccer
Elon 1, James Madison 0: Elon’s Bethany Harford scored in the 91st minute and the Phoenix topped James Madison 1-0 on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association match in North Carolina.
The Dukes (0-2-1, 0-2 CAA) got two saves from goalkeeper Melissa Hoffheins in the loss to Elon (2-1, 1-1 CAA).
Bridgewater 5, Guilford 0: In Old Dominion Athletic Conference play, Bridgewater College picked up a 5-0 victory over Guilford at home. The Eagles (8-0, 6-0 ODAC) scored three times in the first half and twice in the second half to dispatch of the Quakers (2-2, 2-2 ODAC).
BC’s Angel Finch and Maren Dougherty each scored twice.
Women’s Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 0: Eastern Mennonite’s Paris Hutchinson had 14 kills and the Royals swept visiting Randolph 25-14, 25-17, 30-28 on Sunday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at Yoder Arena.
EMU (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) won its second straight while Randolph (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) is still winless.
Men’s Volleyball
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: At Yoder Arena on Saturday, Randolph-Macon squeaked past Eastern Mennonite 25-13, 21-25, 16-25, 25-12, 15-8 in the opening match of a Continental Volleyball Conference doubleheader. Then, in the second contest, the Yellow Jackets swept EMU, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23.
Prep Football
Page County 47, Stonewall Jackson 20: In Bull Run District action, Page County exploded for 505 yards of total offense and stomped Stonewall Jackson 47-20 in Quicksburg on Saturday.
PCHS quarterback Hayden Plum was 5-of-9 for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Blake Turpen dominated on the ground while carrying 19 times for 201 yards and a touchdown. Turpen also caught a touchdown pass.
The Panthers improved to 3-0 while the Generals dropped to 0-4.
