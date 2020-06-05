CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Virginia High School League is readying for the reopening of schools across the state, the organization announced in a press release on Friday.
The VHSL said once Gov. Ralph Northam details his plans for the reopening of schools that the VHSL and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will develop a plan to reopen athletics that aren’t in conflict with Northam’s plan.
“We will take that plan and align it with the work our SMAC committee has done,” VHSL executive director John “Billy” Haun said in a statement, “share those for approval with our Executive Committee and then provide those guidelines to school divisions as they develop their own plans for reopening athletics.
“We know people are anxious and want to know when athletic activities will begin. I want to assure everyone that we will move as quickly as possible to put a plan in place.”
Prep sports were put on hiatus beginning in March, due to the coronavirus, which wiped out the entirety of the spring season. It even canceled VHSL boys and girls state championship basketball games in classes 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
