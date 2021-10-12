VHSL

Power Ratings

Region 5D

Stone Bridge;31.43

Mountain View;28.00

Patrick Henry-Roanoke;26.83

Independence;26.80

Massaponax;26.67

Woodgrove;26.50

Riverbend;25.00

Albemarle;24.17

Potomac Falls;24.00

Brooke Point;22.80

North Stafford;22.80

Harrisonburg;21.50

William Fleming;18.33

Briar Woods;17.29

Riverside;17.14

Stafford;15.50

Region 3C

Liberty Christian Academy;27.20

Heritage-Lynchburg;25.67

Brookville;22.00

Wilson Memorial;20.80

Turner Ashby;19.50

Rockbridge County;19.00

Rustburg;18.17

Broadway;17.50

Liberty-Bedford;17.50

Fluvanna County;16.33

Staunton;16.00

Waynesboro;15.67

Charlottesville;15.00

Spotswood;13.83

Fort Defiance;13.67

Monticello;12.83

Region 2B

Luray;22.50

Clarke County;21.33

Central-Woodstock;20.40

Stuarts Draft;20.00

Strasburg;20.00

Buckingham County;17.50

East Rockingham;14.00

Page County;13.57

Madison County;12.67

Region 1B

Riverheads;22.67

Central-Lunenburg;17.75

Buffalo Gap;17.33

Sussex Central;16.25

Surry;14.83

William Campbell;13.00

Altavista;12.29

Cumberland;12.25

Franklin;10.00

