VHSL
Power Ratings
Region 5D
Stone Bridge;31.43
Mountain View;28.00
Patrick Henry-Roanoke;26.83
Independence;26.80
Massaponax;26.67
Woodgrove;26.50
Riverbend;25.00
Albemarle;24.17
Potomac Falls;24.00
Brooke Point;22.80
North Stafford;22.80
Harrisonburg;21.50
William Fleming;18.33
Briar Woods;17.29
Riverside;17.14
Stafford;15.50
Region 3C
Liberty Christian Academy;27.20
Heritage-Lynchburg;25.67
Brookville;22.00
Wilson Memorial;20.80
Turner Ashby;19.50
Rockbridge County;19.00
Rustburg;18.17
Broadway;17.50
Liberty-Bedford;17.50
Fluvanna County;16.33
Staunton;16.00
Waynesboro;15.67
Charlottesville;15.00
Spotswood;13.83
Fort Defiance;13.67
Monticello;12.83
Region 2B
Luray;22.50
Clarke County;21.33
Central-Woodstock;20.40
Stuarts Draft;20.00
Strasburg;20.00
Buckingham County;17.50
East Rockingham;14.00
Page County;13.57
Madison County;12.67
Region 1B
Riverheads;22.67
Central-Lunenburg;17.75
Buffalo Gap;17.33
Sussex Central;16.25
Surry;14.83
William Campbell;13.00
Altavista;12.29
Cumberland;12.25
Franklin;10.00
