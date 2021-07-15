Those Friday nights in the fall are one step closer to returning.
On Thursday, the Virginia High School League released its master football schedule for the upcoming season, which is one coming on the heels of a quick turnaround after the VHSL held its previous campaign just this past spring due to the coronavirus.
But the release of its full fall slate, is another push toward normalcy and to play in the fall again.
All five programs in the city/county will open their seasons on Aug. 27. Here’s a closer at each team’s schedule:
Broadway
Aug. 27 vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Central-Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham
Aug. 27 at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Central-Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Page County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Luray, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Madison County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Mountain View-Quicksburg, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg
Aug. 27 at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. John Handley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Broadway, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Spotswood
Aug. 27 vs. East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at John Handley, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby
Aug. 27 at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Brookville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Broadway, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
