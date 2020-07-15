The Virginia High School League doesn’t have a decision on the return of prep sports yet, but during a Wednesday executive committee meeting over Zoom revealed three models it’ll vote on come July 27 in regard to a return to action.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic no VHSL contests have been played since the Class 2 state championship basketball games on March 12, and spring sports were canceled on March 20.
The three models the VHSL is considering are:
Option 1 – Keeping the high school sports calendar as is. In this model, only cross country meets and golf matches would occur this fall since those two sports put athletes and coaches in position to socially distance themselves. Field hockey, football and volleyball would not take place in this scenario.
Option 2 – Swapping the fall and spring sports seasons. In this model, baseball, soccer, softball, track and field, and tennis would all be played in the fall since those sports are considered lower-risk activities. The higher-risk fall sports of field hockey, football and volleyball would be shifted to the spring along with cross country and golf.
Option 3 – Condensing all three seasons and not beginning any kind of competitions until Dec. 14. Winter sports would start on Dec. 14 and run through Feb. 20. Fall sports would follow, starting Feb. 14 and run through May 1, and spring sports would start April 12 and run through June 26. All sports would be played under this circumstance.
None of the three models include football being played this fall.
