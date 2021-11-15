VOLLEYBALL
VHSL Class 2 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Saturday
East Rockingham 3, Poquoson 0
Central-Woodstock 3, Bluestone 1
Floyd County 3, Gate City 2
Glenvar 3, Central-Wise 0
Semifinals
Tuesday
East Rockingham at Central-Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Championship
Nov. 20
Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.
