Surprised or stunned could’ve only been the reaction of the naïve.
Yet, a response coated in disappointment is flawlessly understandable.
“I had a feeling it wasn’t going to be good news,” East Rockingham 11th-year football coach Donnie Coleman said. “But no matter when you get the bad news and even if you know it’s coming, it still stinks.”
Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said: “It’s tough on kids because they want to play.”
The lights that illuminate Friday nights in Elkton or at Spotswood or any small-town stadium - like Coleman’s Eagles or Shifflett’s Trailblazers - across the Commonwealth are unlikely to be switched on this fall after the Virginia High School League presented potential plans for a return to prep sports competition on Wednesday. Of the three models the VHSL revealed, none involve playing football this coming fall.
Due to the pandemic, no high school athletic contests have taken place in the state since the Class 2 championship basketball games on March 12.
“I don’t think there was a lot I dealt with in my first year as a coach that I couldn’t have experienced but I did,” second-year Broadway coach Danny Grogg said, “and this is just adding something else to the plate. It’s just been absolutely nuts, but you’ve got to take it, roll with it and adjust to it on the fly.”
On July 27, the VHSL will vote between the three options it discussed during an executive committee meeting over Zoom on Wednesday. Here is what the organization will decide and how football fits or doesn’t fit:
Model 1 – Keeping the high school sports calendar as is. In this model, only cross country meets and golf matches would occur this fall since those two sports put athletes and coaches in position to socially distance themselves. In this scenario, football would not take place.
Model 2 – Swapping the fall and spring sports seasons. In this model, baseball, soccer, softball, track and field, and tennis would all be played in the fall since those sports are considered lower-risk activities. The higher-risk fall sports including football would be shifted to the spring.
Model 3 – Condensing all three seasons and not beginning any kind of competition until Dec. 14. Winter sports would start on Dec. 14 and run through Feb. 20. Fall sports (football) would follow, starting Feb. 14 and run through May 1, and spring sports would start April 12 and run through June 26.
“It’s going to look a lot different, but the big thing is I think we’re still going to have football,” Grogg said.
Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said his preference is Model 2, and all four coaches unanimously agreed that any type of spring season is better than not having a season at all.
“I’d like to see them flip-flop the seasons but that’s my opinion,” Fraser, who held the same job at Maury (Norfolk) before landing the TA gig in 2017, said. “Here’s the problem with [Model 3], having come from a Class 5 school I know that won’t affect the 5s and 6s as much as it will the Class 1s, 2s, 3s and 4s.
“I’ll just give you an example. About one-third of our football team plays baseball. Probably another third runs outdoor track and three of our football coaches are baseball coaches, one being our head baseball coach. So I’m just thinking, ‘How are we going to make that work?’ Are we literally going to make a kid decide, ‘OK, I have to go to baseball now?’ That’s not fair to either sport or season with the way they want to overlap it.”
Grogg said he sees value in Model 3, with an abbreviated version of each season allowing every sport, including football, to be played and allowing every high school student the opportunity to play the sport he or she wants to play.
“It may be shortened and we might have overlap,” Grogg said, “but I don’t think anyone will mind because we’ll get back to having high school sports.”
Whether a spring football season is played in a full format or condensed format, Shifflett and Coleman said they believe the VHSL and their respective programs could pull it off.
Spotswood finished 12-1 last year and reached the Region 3C championship game. East Rock went 8-5 and reached the Region 2B title game in 2019.
“If they do a complete switch of the seasons then I don’t see where the schedule will change a lot,” Shifflett said. “You just move the dates and play what’s on there now. But the one model of it being condensed, you’d probably only get six games in and then see how they’ll arrange the playoff whether it’ll be a bowl game or something else, but if you go with Model 3, I think that’ll maybe more of a district schedule.”
Said Coleman: “Football coaches are some of the most organized people in the world and usually we have calendars printed out all the way through the state championship game, but we’ll take it one day at a time. … Practicing football in February, that’ll throw a wrench into things and I’m not saying I wouldn’t try it, but it’d be weird. But I want to play for the kids and for them to have something.”
For now, the coaches said they are going to continue to hold offseason training for their players. The VHSL reinstated out-of-season practices last month and all four programs had started their respective conditioning programs.
“We have decided even if football is pushed back to the spring we’re going to continue working,” Fraser said. “Our kids need to be together. They’ve been held up since March 13 and it’s as much of a social thing right now. They need to be together and I know everyone else is in the same boat.”
Shifflett said once the state moves to the next phase of reopening he hopes to be able to coach more football-related activity than just running and weightlifting.
“I may try to reorganize some things because the running and things we were doing there was geared to us starting a lot sooner,” Shifflett said. “So what I’d like to do is change things around and maybe get a ball in the air and do some football stuff, and I think that’ll keep kids coming out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.