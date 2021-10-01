Virginia High (3-0) at Spotswood (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Spotswood last week: Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28
Virginia last week: Virginia High 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40
Notes: Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple has 61 carries for 378 yards and four scores. ... Trailblazers senior D.C. Lubin has 32 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns. ... Spotswood has yet to throw for a touchdown this season. ... Trailblazers linebacker Noah Burtner leads the team with 37 tackles. ... Spotswood is giving up 41.5 yards per game through the air.... Virginia High is outscoring opponents 166-54 this season. ... The Bearcats are in their first season under coach Derrick Patterson. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. ... Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas had six first-half touchdowns in last week’s 66-40 win over Patrick Henry. ... Bearcats quarterback Brody Jones also threw for six scoring tosses, including two to Thomas.
Prediction: Virginia High 35, Spotswood 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.