The Virginia Skyline Soccer club is on the scene in the Shenandoah Valley with the goal of creating a route for local players to high levels within the sport, and if all goes according to plan to eventually bring a professional team to the Harrisonburg area.
New to the Valley after beginning local tryouts in July, Virginia Skyline aims to provide a developmental experience and a path to higher levels of soccer similar to what’s found in larger metro areas and internationally.
Virginia Skyline President Steven Wagoner also runs Virginia Beach City FC with both clubs under the shield of the Major League Development Association. The MLDA is an organization that aims to make access to various levels of participation and growth in the sport a reality around the country.
“Virginia Skyline Soccer can help provide the full player development pathway from youth to amateur to the professional ranks for boys and girls,” Wagoner said. “By belonging to a community of member clubs under the same association, Virginia Skyline Soccer can communicate, engage and work with other clubs in the region to improve best practices and will have access to resources enhancing the experience for parents and players in the local community.”
Virginia Skyline has an apparel sponsorship through Adidas and hopes to bring aboard around 150 local players along with more than a dozen area coaches to begin play in the fall.
Both Virginia Skyline Soccer and Virginia Beach City FC are partnered with DC United of Major League Soccer, offering the clubs an inroad to elite coaches and players. DC United will provide educational programs for the local coaches while the MLS franchise enjoys scouting opportunities in the area.
Locally, Turner Ashby High School coach Simon Timbrell is heading up Virginia Skyline Soccer as the operations manager. Timbrell, a native of Liverpool, England, has coached multiple area high schools and travel teams and had a sense of where local players might be falling behind.
“Over the past six months or so, Steven and I have developed a friendship and we decided to start a club in the Harrisonburg and Shenandoah Valley area,” Timbrell said. “We saw there was a gap that needed to be bridged as far as offering players a opportunity at all levels. Whether that is at the recreational level, all the way up to the professional level, there was not a clear defined pathway for those players.”
Virginia Skyline players will have access to competition in three different leagues. The US Youth Soccer Association South Atlantic Conference is a pathway to the USYS National League and Championship series for high level players. Local kids will also be able to compete in the Skyline Club Soccer League as well as the Old Dominion Soccer League.
The hope is for Virginia Skyline to eventually fully follow the model of Virginia Beach City FC, which includes a local professional club that competes in the National Premier Soccer League.
While that remains a long-term goal, it’s something Virginia Skyline is serious about.
“That relationship that Virginia Skyline sort of has with the MLDA really helps,” Timbrell said. “They have helped build clubs from 200 players all the way up to 2,000-plus clubs. Virginia Beach City FC is basically one of our sister clubs now and the future plans are definitely to have a professional team in the Harrisonburg area.”
