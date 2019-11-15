VOLLEYBALL

Class 2 Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Saturday

Independence at Tabb, 6 p.m.

Park View at Goochland, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

At High Seeds

Tuesday

Independence-Tabb winner vs. Goochland-Park View winner, TBA

Lord Botetourt-Fort Defiance winner vs. Rustburg-Hidden Valley winner, TBA

Championship

At Salem Civic Center

Nov. 23

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Saturday

East Rockingham at Poquoson, 2 p.m.

King William at Madison County, 6 p.m.

Floyd County at Union, 4 p.m.

Gate City at Radford, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

At High Seeds

Tuesday

Poquoson-East Rockingham winner vs. Madison County-King William winner, TBA

Union-Floyd County winner vs. Radford-Gate City winner, TBA

Championship

At Salem Civic Center

Nov. 23

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class 1 Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Saturday

Rappahannock County at Rappahannock, 1 p.m.

Middlesex at Riverheads, 1 p.m.

George Wythe at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

At High Seeds

Tuesday

Rappahannock-Rappahannock County winner vs. Riverheads-Middlesex winner, TBA

Patrick Henry-George Wythe winner vs. Auburn-Thomas Walker winner, TBA

Championship

At Salem Civic Center

Nov. 23

Semifinal winners, noon

