VOLLEYBALL
Class 2 Tournament
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Saturday
Independence at Tabb, 6 p.m.
Park View at Goochland, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
At High Seeds
Tuesday
Independence-Tabb winner vs. Goochland-Park View winner, TBA
Lord Botetourt-Fort Defiance winner vs. Rustburg-Hidden Valley winner, TBA
Championship
At Salem Civic Center
Nov. 23
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Class 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Saturday
East Rockingham at Poquoson, 2 p.m.
King William at Madison County, 6 p.m.
Floyd County at Union, 4 p.m.
Gate City at Radford, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
At High Seeds
Tuesday
Poquoson-East Rockingham winner vs. Madison County-King William winner, TBA
Union-Floyd County winner vs. Radford-Gate City winner, TBA
Championship
At Salem Civic Center
Nov. 23
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class 1 Tournament
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Saturday
Rappahannock County at Rappahannock, 1 p.m.
Middlesex at Riverheads, 1 p.m.
George Wythe at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
At High Seeds
Tuesday
Rappahannock-Rappahannock County winner vs. Riverheads-Middlesex winner, TBA
Patrick Henry-George Wythe winner vs. Auburn-Thomas Walker winner, TBA
Championship
At Salem Civic Center
Nov. 23
Semifinal winners, noon
