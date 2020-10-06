After a tumultuous month for William & Mary sports, athletic director Samantha Huge resigned in a mutual decision the school announced on Tuesday. Jeffrey P. Martin, the university’s chief of staff was named the interim replacement.
“Moving the W&M Athletics community forward to a shared path of sustainability and excellence is my top priority during this interim period,” Martin said in a statement released by the school. “At the top of that list will be working with the people, our dedicated student-athletes, coaches and staff, who make this such a special department. I look forward to meeting with each of you personally in the coming days.”
Huge, who was hired in 2017, came under fire last month when William & Mary announced a plan to discontinue seven varsity programs, including highly successful swimming and diving teams.
The controversy intensified in the following days when similarities between the school’s letter explaining the decision and a similar document released by Stanford earlier this year were pointed out, leading to accusations of plagiarism.
“Athletics Director Samantha Huge was asked to lead difficult change at William & Mary – change required to address long-standing imbalances and put the Athletics Department on sound financial and operational footing for years to come,” W&M President Katherine Rowe was quoted as saying in a press release. "She took on that challenge recognizing that it was in the best interest of the university and she continues to make decisions using that standard as her guide.”
The axing of sports was just the latest headline in an eventful tenure for Huge.
During her first year on the job, legendary Tribe football coach Jimmye Laycock announced is plan to retire. Huge subsequently hired former Virginia coach Mike London to replace him.
In 2019, Huge fired men’s basketball coach Tony Shaver, who in 16 seasons became the program’s most successful coach and a popular figure among fans and former players. At the time of his firing Shaver was the only coach in the Colonial Athletic Association to win at least 10 conference games in five straight seasons.
Shortly after Shaver’s dismissal, William & Mary announced the launch of “Tribe 2025” a comprehensive plan that included mandates for widespread facilities upgrades as well as a goal to win 35 CAA championships over six years, including at least five in football, men’s basketball or women’s basketball.
It was a wildly ambitious undertaking in a league that in recent years has been dominated in multiple sports, including football, by in-state rival James Madison.
But that plan took a sudden turn when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States and rocked the college sports landscape following the cancelation of last March’s NCAA Tournament and subsequent postponements of sports on campuses across the nation.
Instead of racking up championships across multiple sports, William & Mary found itself deciding to cut programs, a decision that proved to be even more unpopular among the school’s alumni than even the decision to fire Shaver.
