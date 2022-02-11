James Madison’s transition from the FCS to FBS won’t be like many previous teams who made the jump in subdivision, including new Sun Belt Conference rivals such as Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern.
The Dukes are jumping into the FBS pool headfirst with a full Sun Belt schedule in 2022 and a home opener against Middle Tennessee State of Conference USA. Though JMU won’t be eligible for a bowl or the Sun Belt championship game next fall, a major reason the Dukes have been able to speed up the transition process is roster depth.
In a normal era, FCS teams are allowed 63 scholarship players on the roster while FBS programs can give out 85 scholarships. Getting those scholarship numbers up in the early years of a FBS move is typically one of the biggest challenges.
But looser transfer rules and an extra year granted to players due to COVID-19 has changed the game. JMU played its final season at the FCS level with more than 70 scholarship players thanks to players taking advantage of the COVID year and are aiming to be at or near the 85 scholarship mark for its FBS debut.
JMU, though, could be in even better shape than the scholarship numbers indicate thanks to an influx of preferred walk ons. Another side effect of the transfer portal and COVID years has been fewer spots available for high school recruits. Players who in previous years likely would have been signed as scholarship players at the FBS level are snapping up preferred walk-on offers.
“The walk-on program is extremely important,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “If you look at JMU in the past, a number of guys come in as walk-ons and become starters. Some of them went to the NFL and been All-Americans in their career.”
Among JMU’s recent pickups as walk-ons were quarterbacks Jacob Thomas and Xavier Davis. Thomas was previously committed to Richmond while Davis, who threw for 50 touchdowns as a senior, had scholarship offers from Navy, Marshall and Louisiana Monroe.
Offensive lineman Jack Workman is another player coming to JMU as a preferred walk-on who held scholarship offers from several FCS programs.
The transfer portal has also provided JMU with some quality walk-ons. Quarterback Chase Hart, a Strasburg product, moved from William & Mary to JMU to provide some experienced depth at the position. Former Marshall tight end Cooper Thunell transferred to JMU under the same circumstances.
Many of the invited walk-ons can pay in-state tuition at JMU while trying to earn a scholarship down the line and there is more appeal to walking on at a Sun Belt school than an FCS program.
While many teams have been well below the 85 scholarship limit in their first FBS season, JMU could in essence have 90 or more scholarship caliber players on its first Sun Belt roster.
“The cost of attendance at JMU for an in-state student is fairly reasonable,” Cignetti said. “To be able to attract some top notch guys in that capacity only strengthens our program. You can never have enough quality players. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a couple of these guys really make an impact here before their career is over.”
