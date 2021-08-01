Haley Warden has plenty of career options both in and out of lacrosse. But the James Madison assistant coach and Most Outstanding Player of the Dukes’ 2018 NCAA championship run likely won’t pursue a future in the front office.
“Drafting was super stressful,” Warden said after earning a captain’s role for the weekend’s Athletes Unlimited professional lacrosse games. “I don’t wish that upon anybody.”
Athletes Unlimited, which also has women’s professional leagues in volleyball and softball, debuted its lacrosse product last week. Recent JMU grad Odicci Alexander is signed on to play in the AU softball league starting next month.
The lacrosse league shuffles rosters each week, designating captains based on a system that ranks players based on factors including team wins, goals, scored, assists, ground balls, turnovers forced and other statistical measures.
Warden was one of the four best performing players in Week 1, giving her the responsibility of picking her own roster the following week. Heading into Sunday’s action, Team Warden lost a pair of 8-7 contests with the action televised nationally on CBS Sports Network and FS1.
Though Warden hasn’t completely made up her mind if she’ll pursue a coaching career in the long term, she said she’s enjoyed working as an assistant at JMU and has appreciated the networking opportunities playing for Athletes Unlimited have provided.
But while drafting the roster is an honor, it wasn’t particularly fun.
“You’re put on the clock for two minutes,” Warden said. “You go in with a plan and the plan falls apart. You’re stressed. But managing practices, a lot of us here are also coaches, so that part wasn’t super stressful. I think it’s kind of fun because you dictate how long you practice for and what you do. That helps create that chemistry.”
The Athletes Unlimited captainship is just the latest in a long series of honors the dual-threat midfielder has won as a player. Warden was an All-American for the Dukes in 2017 and 2018, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year award in 2017 and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.
Her name is all over the JMU record books in both offensive and defensive categories. As an assistant coach she coordinates the Dukes’ offense and draw controls.
She said Athletes Unlimited has helped her advance her career as a player, but also could have continuing benefits if she continues in her coaching career.
“It helps a lot because getting different ideas from a bunch of different coaching styles helps a lot,” Warden said. “I’ve learned so much from (Athletes Unlimited player and new Syracuse head coach) Kayla Treanor in just the one week that I played with her. It’s just awesome to see different perspectives, see what people value and what they see when they play and coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.