Waynesboro (0-1) at No. 2 Stuarts Draft (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Waynesboro last week: Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Notes: The Battle For The Ball is a rivalry that dates back to 1970 with Stuarts Draft holding a 26-23 edge. ... The Cougars have won five in a row over Waynesboro and 13 of the last 15. ... Draft running back Da'shea Smith ran for 160 yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns in a Week 1 win over William Monroe. ... The Cougars have not lost at home since a 28-10 loss to Riverheads on Sept. 17, 2021. ... Waynesboro had seven turnovers in a Week 1 loss to the Gladiators. ... Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones finished 16-of-33 passing for 157 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions last week. ... WHS running back Ryan Barbour was limited to four carries for 21 yards in the loss to Riverheads. ... Barbour led the Little Giants on defense with 10 tackles on the evening.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 31, Waynesboro 21
