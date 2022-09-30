Waynesboro (0-5) at Buffalo Gap (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro)
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Waynesboro last week: Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Notes: Buffalo Gap has won the last three meetings with Waynesboro. ... Dylan Alphin leads the Bison with 52 carries for 468 yards and two touchdowns. ... Colby Yeago and Jeffery Hildebrand have combined for 474 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for Gap. ... BGHS quarterback Micah Canterbury is 8-of-19 passing for 102 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. ... Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones is 45-of-94 passing for 464 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Little Giants running back Ryan Barbour has 40 carries for 254 yards and four scores, but has missed the past two games. ... Nine different players have at least one catch for Waynesboro. ... Taylin Henderon leads the Little Giants with 20 tackles for a loss.
Prediction: Buffalo Gap 34, Waynesboro 21
