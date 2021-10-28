Waynesboro (3-5) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (5-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22 (March 26, 2021 in Waynesboro)
Turner Ashby last week: Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Waynesboro last week: Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
Notes: Turner Ashby has won its last three meetings with Waynesboro after losing the previous four. ... Knights quarterback Cole Hoover has 858 total yards and nine touchdowns this season. ... TA running back Sam Shickel leads the team with 96 carries for 591 yards and six scores. ... Knights senior Dylan Eppard has 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns and also has 15 catches for 250 yards and a score. ... Eppard leads Turner Ashby on defense with 68 tackles, including six for a loss, and two fumble recoveries. ... Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour leads the Shenandoah District with 1,150 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 134 carries. ... Barbour also leads the team with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a score. ... Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones is 43-of-105 passing for 622 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Waynesboro defensive back Te'Shawn Gamble leads the team with 47 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. ... The Little Giants are giving up 35 points per game this season.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 28, Waynesboro 13
