TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

Broadway, Cave Spring, Central, Franklin County, Rockbridge County, Stuarts Draft, Spotswood, Strasburg, Turner Ashby, West Springfield at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Spotswood, Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Clarke County, Luray vs. East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadow, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Greensboro at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

