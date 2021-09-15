TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
Broadway, Cave Spring, Central, Franklin County, Rockbridge County, Stuarts Draft, Spotswood, Strasburg, Turner Ashby, West Springfield at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Spotswood, Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Clarke County, Luray vs. East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadow, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Greensboro at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
