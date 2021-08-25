TODAY
GOLF
High School
Mountain View and Rappahannock County vs. Luray at Luray Caverns Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Turner Ashby at Lakeview Golf Course, 4:45 p.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Spotswood at Spotswood Country Club, 5 p.m.
Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 2:57 am
