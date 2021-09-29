TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway and Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Mountain View, Page County and William Monroe at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Staunton, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County and Strasburg at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

St. Mary's at Bridgewater, 6 p.m

Eastern Mennonite at Goucher, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Marymount at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Hollins, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School

Madison County at Page County, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Luray at Central, 7:15 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.