TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway and Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Mountain View, Page County and William Monroe at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Staunton, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County and Strasburg at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
St. Mary's at Bridgewater, 6 p.m
Eastern Mennonite at Goucher, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Marymount at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Hollins, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School
Madison County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7:15 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
