Today
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford, 7 p.m.
College Women
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Marymount, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
