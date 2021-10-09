Local Schedule
Today
FIELD HOCKEY
Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, noon
FOOTBALL
College
Villanova at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 11 a.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Washington & Lee at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Goucher, noon
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, noon
James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.
Sunday
FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison at Maryland, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.
