Local Schedule

Today

FIELD HOCKEY

Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, noon

FOOTBALL

College

Villanova at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 11 a.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Washington & Lee at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Goucher, noon

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, noon

James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.

Sunday

FIELD HOCKEY

James Madison at Maryland, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.

