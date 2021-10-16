Today

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.

College Women

Randolph at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Guilford, noon

Eastern Mennonite vs. Randolph at Guilford, noon

Bridgewater vs. Randolph at Guilford, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.

Sunday

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

James Madison at Temple, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.

