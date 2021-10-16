Today
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.
The Apprentice School at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.
College Women
Randolph at Bridgewater, 11 a.m.
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Guilford, noon
Eastern Mennonite vs. Randolph at Guilford, noon
Bridgewater vs. Randolph at Guilford, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Sunday
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
James Madison at Temple, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
UNC Wilmington at James Madison, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.
