Saturday
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 3:30 p.m.
Hollins at Eastern Mennonite
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Northeastern at James Madison, 11 a.m.
Sunday
SOCCER
College Women
Delaware at James Madison, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Northeastern at James Madison, 1 p.m.
