SCHEDULE
TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Easter Mennonite at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Elon, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater vs Washington & Lee at Ferrum, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Roanoke at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Davidson at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Drexel, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.
