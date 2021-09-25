SCHEDULE

TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Easter Mennonite at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 7:30 p.m.

College Women

Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater vs Washington & Lee at Ferrum, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Roanoke at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Davidson at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at Drexel, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.