TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Broadway, Central, Mountain View, Page County, Spotswood, Staunton and Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway at Octoberfest Invitational at Great Meadow, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 12 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Central, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 4:30 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Sweet Briar, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.
