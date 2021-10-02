TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Broadway, Central, Mountain View, Page County, Spotswood, Staunton and Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway at Octoberfest Invitational at Great Meadow, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 12 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Central, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 4:30 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Sweet Briar, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Hofstra at James Madison, 1 p.m.

