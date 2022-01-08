TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 7 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 1 p.m.

Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 4 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Floyd County, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Broadway, 12 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Liberty Premier Invitational at Liberty University, 9 a.m.

Fort Defiance, Luray at East Coast Elite at Virginia Military Institute, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg at Alleghany County, 9 a.m.

Broadway, Mountain View at East Hardy, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.

College Women

Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.

