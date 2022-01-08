TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 1 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 4 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Floyd County, 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Broadway, 12 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Liberty Premier Invitational at Liberty University, 9 a.m.
Fort Defiance, Luray at East Coast Elite at Virginia Military Institute, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg at Alleghany County, 9 a.m.
Broadway, Mountain View at East Hardy, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.
College Women
Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.