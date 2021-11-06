COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Virginia High School Class 2, 3 and 4 Championships at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center, 12 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Towson at Harrisonburg, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Apprentice, 2 p.m.
