LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Transylvania at Eastern Mennonite, noon
Johns Hopkins at Bridgewater, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Gettysburg at Bridgewater, 1:30 p.m.
Morehead State at James Madison, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Lebanon Valley, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. St. Mary’s at Salisbury, 3 p.m.
James Madison at NJIT, 4 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Methodist, 2 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 2:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite vs. Salem at Bridgewater, 10 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, noon
James Madison vs. North Carolina Central at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Marymount at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison at Richmond, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Salisbury, 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.
College Women
Pfeiffer vs. Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia at James Madison, 3 p.m.
