LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Transylvania at Eastern Mennonite, noon

Johns Hopkins at Bridgewater, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Gettysburg at Bridgewater, 1:30 p.m.

Morehead State at James Madison, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Lebanon Valley, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. St. Mary’s at Salisbury, 3 p.m.

James Madison at NJIT, 4 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Methodist, 2 p.m.

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 2:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite vs. Salem at Bridgewater, 10 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, noon

James Madison vs. North Carolina Central at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Marymount at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

James Madison at Richmond, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Salisbury, 3 p.m.

Bridgewater at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

College Women

Pfeiffer vs. Bridgewater at Washington & Lee, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia at James Madison, 3 p.m.

