LOCAL Schedule
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite vs. TBD at Marietta, TBA
Bridgewater College vs. Montclair State at Marymount University, 3 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
College Women
Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Class 2 and 3 Meet at Green Hill Park (Salem)
Class 5 Meet at Great Meadow (The Plains)
FOOTBALL
College
Guilford at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.
Richmond at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater College vs. TBD at Marymount University, TBA
College Women
St. John’s at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
CAA Championship Game
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Northeastern at James Madison, noon
