LOCAL Schedule

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite vs. TBD at Marietta, TBA

Bridgewater College vs. Montclair State at Marymount University, 3 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

College Women

Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Class 2 and 3 Meet at Green Hill Park (Salem)

Class 5 Meet at Great Meadow (The Plains)

FOOTBALL

College

Guilford at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.

Richmond at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater College vs. TBD at Marymount University, TBA

College Women

St. John’s at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

CAA Championship Game

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Northeastern at James Madison, noon

