SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Maryland 3, James Madison 0

SOCCER

College Women

Northeastern 1, James Madison 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Elon 3, James Madison 0

SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Washington and Lee 8, Bridgewater 0

FOOTBALL

College

Villanova 28, James Madison 27

Ferrum 14, Bridgewater 10

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 3, William & Mary 1

Randolph 4, Eastern Mennonite 1

Bridgewater 0, Randolph-Macon 0

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 1

Bridgewater 2, Washington and Lee 2

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Elon 2

Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0

Bridgewater 3, Goucher 0

