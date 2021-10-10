SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Maryland 3, James Madison 0
SOCCER
College Women
Northeastern 1, James Madison 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Elon 3, James Madison 0
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Washington and Lee 8, Bridgewater 0
FOOTBALL
College
Villanova 28, James Madison 27
Ferrum 14, Bridgewater 10
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison 3, William & Mary 1
Randolph 4, Eastern Mennonite 1
Bridgewater 0, Randolph-Macon 0
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 1, Ferrum 1
Bridgewater 2, Washington and Lee 2
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Elon 2
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0
Bridgewater 3, Goucher 0
