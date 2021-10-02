SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
James Madison 5, Hofstra 1
SOCCER
College Women
Hofstra 2, James Madison 1
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Bridgewater 2, Virginia Wesleyan 0
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 23, New Hampshire 21
Shenandoah 34, Bridgewater 27
SOCCER
College Men
Ferrum 1, Bridgewater 0 (OT)
College Women
Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 1
