SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

James Madison 5, Hofstra 1

SOCCER

College Women

Hofstra 2, James Madison 1

SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Bridgewater 2, Virginia Wesleyan 0

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 23, New Hampshire 21

Shenandoah 34, Bridgewater 27

SOCCER

College Men

Ferrum 1, Bridgewater 0 (OT)

College Women

Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 1

