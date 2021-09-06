SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Eastern Mennonite 1, Transylvania 0

Johns Hopkins 6, Bridgewater 0

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater 31, Gettysburg 7

James Madison 68, Morehead State 10

SOCCER

College Men

Lebanon Valley 4, Bridgewater 1

St. Mary’s 5, Eastern Mennonite 1

James Madison 2, NJIT 1

College Women

Methodist 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 1, Illinois Wesleyan 0 

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 3, Salem 0

Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 3, Marymount 0

James Madison 3, North Carolina Central 0

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

James Madison 3, Richmond 0

SOCCER

College Men

Salisbury 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Elizabethtown 1, Bridgewater 0

College Women

Bridgewater 4, Pfeiffer 0

Virginia 2, James Madison 0

