SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern Mennonite 1, Transylvania 0
Johns Hopkins 6, Bridgewater 0
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater 31, Gettysburg 7
James Madison 68, Morehead State 10
SOCCER
College Men
Lebanon Valley 4, Bridgewater 1
St. Mary’s 5, Eastern Mennonite 1
James Madison 2, NJIT 1
College Women
Methodist 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 1, Illinois Wesleyan 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 3, Salem 0
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 3, Marymount 0
James Madison 3, North Carolina Central 0
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison 3, Richmond 0
SOCCER
College Men
Salisbury 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Elizabethtown 1, Bridgewater 0
College Women
Bridgewater 4, Pfeiffer 0
Virginia 2, James Madison 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.