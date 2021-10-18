SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

James Madison 2, Temple 0

SOCCER

College Women

UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, William & Mary 0

SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 19, Richmond 3

Bridgewater 27, The Apprentice School 7

High School

Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14

SOCCER

College Men

Hampden-Sydney 2, Bridgewater 2

Washington & Lee 8, Eastern Mennonite 0

UNC Wilmington 1, James Madison 0

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Randolph 1 

Randolph-Macon 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Guilford 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 1

Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Guilford 1

James Madison 3, William & Mary 0

High School Girls

Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0

Rappahannock County 3, Strasburg 1

