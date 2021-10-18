SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
James Madison 2, Temple 0
SOCCER
College Women
UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, William & Mary 0
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Roanoke 6, Eastern Mennonite 0
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 19, Richmond 3
Bridgewater 27, The Apprentice School 7
High School
Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14
SOCCER
College Men
Hampden-Sydney 2, Bridgewater 2
Washington & Lee 8, Eastern Mennonite 0
UNC Wilmington 1, James Madison 0
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 1
Randolph-Macon 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Guilford 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 1
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Guilford 1
James Madison 3, William & Mary 0
High School Girls
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0
Rappahannock County 3, Strasburg 1
