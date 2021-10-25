SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Louisville 1, James Madison 0
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 1, William & Mary 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, UNC Wilmington 0
SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Bridgewater 2, Eastern Mennonite 1
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 22, Delaware 10
Washington and Lee, Bridgewater 0
SOCCER
College Men
Hofstra 1, James Madison 0
Eastern Mennonite 2, Guilford 1
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Bridgewater 1
College Women
Emory & Henry 5, Eastern Mennonite 1
Bridgewater 1, Lynchburg 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 2
Eastern 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Susquehanna 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Bridgewater 1
Salisbury 3, Bridgewater 0
