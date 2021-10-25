SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Louisville 1, James Madison 0

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 1, William & Mary 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, UNC Wilmington 0

SATURDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Bridgewater 2, Eastern Mennonite 1

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 22, Delaware 10

Washington and Lee, Bridgewater 0

SOCCER

College Men

Hofstra 1, James Madison 0

Eastern Mennonite 2, Guilford 1

Virginia Wesleyan 2, Bridgewater 1

College Women

Emory & Henry 5, Eastern Mennonite 1

Bridgewater 1, Lynchburg 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 2

Eastern 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Susquehanna 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Virginia Wesleyan 3, Bridgewater 1

Salisbury 3, Bridgewater 0

