SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College
Randolph-Macon 31, Bridgewater 13
James Madison 37, Weber State 24
SOCCER
College Men
Alvernia 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 2, York 1
James Madison 3, Delaware 0
College Women
Bridgewater 2, Salisbury 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Penn State-Altoona 3, Bridgewater 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah 0
James Madison 3, Delaware 2
Gallaudet 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
High School
Virginia Episcopal 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Duke 3, James Madison 1
Eastern Mennonite 5, Notre Dame of Maryland 1
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 1, East Carolina 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, Delaware 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.