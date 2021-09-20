SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College

Randolph-Macon 31, Bridgewater 13

James Madison 37, Weber State 24

SOCCER

College Men

Alvernia 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 2, York 1

James Madison 3, Delaware 0

College Women

Bridgewater 2, Salisbury 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Penn State-Altoona 3, Bridgewater 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah 0

James Madison 3, Delaware 2

Gallaudet 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

High School

Virginia Episcopal 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Duke 3, James Madison 1

Eastern Mennonite 5, Notre Dame of Maryland 1

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 1, East Carolina 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, Delaware 2

