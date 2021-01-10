SUNDAY

College Men

James Madison 100, Chowan 76

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 71, Carlisle School 62

Stonewall Jackson 54, Luray 49

Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 57

High School Girls

Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson 33

Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 19

Contact Greg Madia at 540-574-6296 or gmadia@dnronline.com

Follow Greg on Twitter: @Madia_DNRSports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.