SUNDAY
College Men
James Madison 100, Chowan 76
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 71, Carlisle School 62
Stonewall Jackson 54, Luray 49
Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 57
High School Girls
Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson 33
Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 19
