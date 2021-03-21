Sunday

Field Hockey

College

Virginia 5, James Madison 2

Lacrosse

College Women

North Carolina 15, James Madison 5

Soccer

College Men

James Madison 1, Elon 0

College Women

Elon 1, James Madison

Bridgewater 5, Guilford 0

Softball

College

James Madison 7, East Carolina 1

Volleyball

College Women

James Madison 3, Charleston 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 0

Saturday

Baseball

College

Eastern Mennonite 12, Ferrum 6

Ferrum 12, Eastern Mennonite 3

Virginia Wesleyan 7, Bridgewater 1

Bridgewater 10, Virginia Wesleyan 5

Football

High School

Page County 47, Stonewall Jackson 20

Lacrosse

College Men

Hampden-Sydney 14, Bridgewater 9

College Women

Southern Virginia 12, Bridgewater 10

Soccer

College Men

Ferrum 2, Bridgewater 1 (2OT)

Softball

College

James Madison 9, East Carolina 1

James Madison 6, East Carolina 3

Volleyball

College Men

Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

College Women

James Madison 3, Charleston 2

