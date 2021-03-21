Sunday
Field Hockey
College
Virginia 5, James Madison 2
Lacrosse
College Women
North Carolina 15, James Madison 5
Soccer
College Men
James Madison 1, Elon 0
College Women
Elon 1, James Madison
Bridgewater 5, Guilford 0
Softball
College
James Madison 7, East Carolina 1
Volleyball
College Women
James Madison 3, Charleston 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 0
Saturday
Baseball
College
Eastern Mennonite 12, Ferrum 6
Ferrum 12, Eastern Mennonite 3
Virginia Wesleyan 7, Bridgewater 1
Bridgewater 10, Virginia Wesleyan 5
Football
High School
Page County 47, Stonewall Jackson 20
Lacrosse
College Men
Hampden-Sydney 14, Bridgewater 9
College Women
Southern Virginia 12, Bridgewater 10
Soccer
College Men
Ferrum 2, Bridgewater 1 (2OT)
Softball
College
James Madison 9, East Carolina 1
James Madison 6, East Carolina 3
Volleyball
College Men
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
College Women
James Madison 3, Charleston 2
