SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 7, Charleston 1
Lynchburg 2, Eastern Mennonite 1
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 3, Northeastern 0
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison 14, Towson 12
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 8, Elon 2
Pfeiffer 2, Bridgewater 1
Pfeiffer 7, Bridgewater 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Washington & Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Randolph-Macon 17, Eastern Mennonite 1
Randolph-Macon 6, Eastern Mennonite 4
Bridgewater 15, Guilford 3
Bridgewater 13, Guilford 6
Charleston 15, James Madison 3
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 23, Richmond 6
LACROSSE
College Men
Lynchburg 20, Bridgewater 8
College Women
Ferrum 14, Bridgewater 12
Guilford 18, Eastern Mennonite 6
SOCCER
College Men
CAA Championship
James Madison 4, Hofstra 3 (PKs)
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 10, Elon 9
Ferrum 9, Eastern Mennonite 3
Ferrum 6, Eastern Mennonite 4
Emory & Henry 7, Bridgewater 4
Emory & Henry 2, Bridgewater 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Guilford 0
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0
