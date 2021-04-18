SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 7, Charleston 1

Lynchburg 2, Eastern Mennonite 1

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 3, Northeastern 0

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison 14, Towson 12

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 8, Elon 2

Pfeiffer 2, Bridgewater 1

Pfeiffer 7, Bridgewater 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Washington & Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Randolph-Macon 17, Eastern Mennonite 1

Randolph-Macon 6, Eastern Mennonite 4

Bridgewater 15, Guilford 3

Bridgewater 13, Guilford 6

Charleston 15, James Madison 3

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 23, Richmond 6

LACROSSE

College Men

Lynchburg 20, Bridgewater 8

College Women

Ferrum 14, Bridgewater 12

Guilford 18, Eastern Mennonite 6

SOCCER

College Men

CAA Championship

James Madison 4, Hofstra 3 (PKs)

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 10, Elon 9

Ferrum 9, Eastern Mennonite 3

Ferrum 6, Eastern Mennonite 4

Emory & Henry 7, Bridgewater 4

Emory & Henry 2, Bridgewater 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Guilford 0

Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0

