SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Ferrum 65, Bridgewater 62
College Women
James Madison 70, College of Charleston 56
High School Boys
Christ Chapel Academy 72, Eastern Mennonite 71, OT
High School Girls
Carlisle School 54, Eastern Mennonite 33
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 73, Drexel 62
College Women
College of Charleston 65, James Madison 63
