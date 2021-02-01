SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Ferrum 65, Bridgewater 62

College Women

James Madison 70, College of Charleston 56

High School Boys

Christ Chapel Academy 72, Eastern Mennonite 71, OT

High School Girls

Carlisle School 54, Eastern Mennonite 33

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 73, Drexel 62

College Women

College of Charleston 65, James Madison 63

