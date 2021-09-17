Western Albemarle (2-0) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 41, Monticello 0
Western Albemarle last week: Bye
Notes: Turner Ashby is averaging 215 rushing yards per game this season. ... The Knights have outscored opponents 88-0 in their two wins, but suffered a 50 loss to Brookville in their only setback. ... TA running back Sam Shickel has 26 carries for 291 yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Knights quarterback Cole Hoover has just 61 yards passing, but has rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries. ... Turner Ashby linebacker Addison Simmons had 15 tackles through the first two games of the season, but missed last week for undisclosed reasons. ... Seven different TA players have at least 25 rushing yards this season. ... Western Albemarle has won 11 of its last 13 against Turner Ashby. ... The Warriors have won six of their last seven. ... Western Albemarle returns 17 of 22 starts this season. ... Nathan Simon is the quarterback for the Warriors and has plenty of options in the passing game. ... Western receivers Carson Tujague and Joey Burch combined for 23 catches for 378 yards in the spring. ... The Warriors were one overtime loss away from reaching the Region 3C playoffs.
Prediction: Western Albemarle 28, Turner Ashby 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.