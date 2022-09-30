Western Albemarle (3-1) at Wilson Memorial (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Crozet)
Wilson Memorial last week: Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Western Albemarle last week: Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Notes: Brayden Tyree leads Wilson Memorial with 59 carries for 444 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie have combined for 668 rushing yards and seven scores for the Green Hornets. .. Alex Jordan leads Wilson on defense with 30 tackles, including two for a loss. ... Green Hornets quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 18-of-39 passing for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Western Albemarle has never lost to Wilson Memorial (5-0). ... The Warriors have won 14 of their last 17 games. ... Western is giving up just 12.5 points per game this season. ... Kyle Keyton, a running back, scored on a 2-yard run for the Warriors' only touchdown in last week's gritty win over Goochland.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 21, Western Albemarle 17
