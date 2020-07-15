Will Harris arrived in Staunton to play in the Valley Baseball League as a third baseman and pitcher in 2003.
"Great summer - back when I could still hit," Louisiana native Harris, with a grin, told the Daily News-Record in a Zoom interview Tuesday night. "We had some really good guys. We had some big leaguers on our team."
"We used him mainly in a middle relief, closer role," recalls Lawrence Nesselrodt, the Braves' manager that summer. "The biggest characteristic we saw in him was a passion and love for the game."
Three years later, in 2006, Harris was drafted out of LSU by the Colorado Rockies as a pitcher. The right-hander made his Major League League debut in 2012, pitched for Houston in the World Series again last year, and is now with the champion Washington Nationals.
"He is an extremely hard-working man," Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart wrote in a text to the News-Record. "Tremendous individual."
Harris, 35, an All-Star in 2016 and World Series winner with Houston the next year, made his Summer Camp debut with the Nationals on Tuesday as he retired all three batters he faced in an intrasquad game at Nationals Park. "The swings I got today are the swings I am accustomed to getting," Harris said after his outing.
The former LSU star realizes this is a strange season - for starters or relievers. The Nationals have an exhibition game Saturday at home with Philadelphia, play the Orioles twice next week in practice contests, and then open the season at home July 23 against the Yankees.
"It is unique," Harris said of getting ready quickly for the re-launch. "When you do get your opportunities to get in there you need to make the most of them. I got in a lot of work at home [after spring training]. The reps are there as far as pitching and my arm.
"Now it is a matter of getting feedback from the hitters. With all of the technology today, you pretty much know where you are at pretty quickly. Everyone has got the same thing. Every reliever across baseball has a limited number of appearances. It is all fair game."
That Staunton team in 2003 had nine players who were eventually drafted. Those that made the majors, aside from Harris, included the University of Virginia standout Joe Koshansky; pitcher Matt Fox, drafted in the first round by the Twins in 2004; and Gaby Sanchez, who was named to the MLB All-Star game in 2011 while with the Marlins.
Harris is one of 10 future Major Leaguers that Nesselrodt coached in either Staunton or Waynesboro.
Another one is Jon Jay, who along with Harris also has a World Series ring. Harris won his with the Astros in 2017, then signed with the Nationals as a free agent after last season. Harris' brother had played in Staunton the previous summer for Nesselrodt, now the head coach at West Virginia Tech.
"It is pretty cool watching those guys have success at the Major League level," says Nesselrodt, a college coach for more than three decades.
The West Virginia Tech pitching coach, Powhatan native Luke Scherzer, was slated to be part of the coaching staff this summer for the Harrisonburg Turks before COVID-19 forced the season to be called off.
Now the majors hope to get in a season after the minors were called off, along with top college circuits such as the Valley and Cape Cod leagues.
Harris had not allowed a run in his previous 10 appearances out of the bullpen last October before the Nationals hit homers against him in Game 6 and Game 7 of the World Series. The latter blast, off the foul pole in right field by Howie Kendrick, helped the Nationals win Game 7 and claim their first title.
Harris joins a bullpen that includes former University of Virginia standout Sean Doolittle - also a two-way player in college - and Daniel Hudson, a standout at Old Dominion. Harris pitched with another ODU product, Justin Verlander, in Houston.
Harris, with a 1.50 ERA in 68 games last year for the Astros, had a sense of humor about the homer hit by Kendrick in Game 7 of the World Series.
"That was the first Game 7 World Series homer I’ve ever given up, and I plan on it to be the last,” Harris told reporters when he signed a three-year deal with Washington. "It took me a little while thinking about, and then it was like, ‘Look, man. There’s a lot of baseball left to play, and I’m looking forward to doing it in an organization that I feel really comfortable being a part of.’”
Now an All-Star pitcher, Harris once was a two-way guy in Staunton for the Braves.
"He was a two-way guy all the way in the early stages. Just a good hitter who could swing the bat pretty well and had pop," Nesselrodt said.
"I was fortunate enough to make the All-Star game that summer," Harris said of his season in Staunton. "That was my first summer ball experience and staying with a family. Fortunately, the (Vicky) Kirby family had housed my brother and other LSU guys. Unfortunately, I had to leave early because I got hurt" putting down a bunt for the Braves.
But things certainly turned out fine for the new Washington pitcher.
