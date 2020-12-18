Last season was a down year at VCU with the Rams finishing 18-13 and sub .500 in the Atlantic 10. Arguably the best moment of their season came last November when the Rams knocked off then No. 23 LSU, led by former VCU coach Will Wade at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Right now it’s not clear if this year’s Rams, who created a hostile environment for Wade after he was caught on a wiretap in the midst of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball, will get the same opportunity.
VCU, off to a solid 6-2 start with only losses to Penn State and West Virginia, is scheduled to make a trip to Baton Rouge for a Tuesday night game on the SEC Network. But the Tigers have called off its last two scheduled games against New Orleans and North Texas due to COVID-19 protocols and are supposed to announce in the coming days if they will play against VCU.
Even if that game is played, the Rams might not have exactly the same opportunity to show up Wade, who took VCU to the NCAA Tournament twice in his two seasons as head coach on Broad Street.
Wade tested positive for COVID-19 and sat out LSU’s most recent game, an 88-66 victory against Sam Houston State on Dec. 14. Associate head coach Bill Armstrong led the Tigers from the bench that night and it’s not clear if Wade will be there to coach against his old team this time around.
“I was in quarantine from a contact tracing issue last week,” Wade said via teleconference following that game. “When I was in quarantine, I tested positive. So I have had COVID. I don’t have any major symptoms...I’ve been coaching and doing everything from Zoom. But that all started with contact tracing issues.”
The series is a result of VCU’s contracts with former coaches including Wade, Jeff Capel and Shaka Smart, that stipulate any school that hires a coach under contract with the Rams must agree to a home-and-home series or buy VCU out of the deal.
Wade, who had previously served as an assistant at VCU under Smart, returned as head coach from 2015-17. He came under fire after leaving for LSU when the FBI investigation appeared to catch him agreeing to pay a recruit.
He was suspended for the final five games of the 2018-19 season, but returned to coach the following season and to date LSU has received no punishment from the NCAA stemming from the controversy.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (5-1)
The Hokies blowout loss to Penn State looks more like an aberration after Mike Young’s team picked up its second victory over a ranked team by opening ACC play with a win against Clemson. Sophomore guard Tyrece Radford struggled mightily against Penn State, but bounced back with 15 points to lead the way against the Tigers.
2. RICHMOND (5-1)
West Virginia trounced the Spiders, no shame in that. Especially after Chris Mooney’s team went on the road and beat an SEC team for the second time this season, topping Vanderbilt. The Atlantic 10 race looks like it will be a tight one, but Richmond should be right in the mix.
3. VIRGINIA (3-1)
We just haven’t seen enough of the Cavaliers to know how they stack up. The talent is certainly there led by inside-out threats Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, but the results were mixed before U.Va. went on pause. The Cavs return to the court on Tuesday against William & Mary, then they get a shot to really establish themselves as a title contender against No. 1 Gonzaga.
4. VCU (5-2)
The Rams have won four straight since losing on a buzzer beater at Penn State. Bones Hyland has been on fire with two 30-point games already this season while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. If he keeps it up a return to the NCAA Tournament is a real possibility for VCU.
5. LIBERTY (7-3)
If nothing else, the season could be considered a success so far for the simple fact the Flames have already played 10 games. But the fact is Ritchie McKay’s team has been pretty good in those games as well. Liberty battled hard at Missouri, which turned around and took down a Top-10 Illinois team. At this point Liberty looks more than capable of winning the Atlantic Sun again.
WORTH MENTIONING, WILLIAM & MARY: The Tribe lost at Old Dominion way back on Nov. 28, then it was out of sight and out of mind for Dane Fischer’s team during a pause for COVID-19 protocols. In two games since returning, W&M has knocked off George Washington and Hampton with Luke Loewe scoring 20 or more points in both games. The Tribe needs Loewe to keep that up if it wants to challenge in the Colonial Athletic Association.
