William Fleming (0-4) at Harrisonburg (0-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0 (Sept. 24 in Roanoke)
Harrisonburg last week: Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21
William Fleming last week: Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7
Notes: Harrisonburg is off to its worst start since 1969. ... The Blue Streaks are averaging 6.8 points per game. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle is 25-of-57 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. ... VJ Bullard leads the Blue Streaks with 48 carries for 208 yards and a score. ... William Fleming is off to an 0-4 start for the second consecutive season. ... The Colonels and Blue Streaks have faced each of the past four seasons with William Fleming winning each one by an average score of 45-12. ... WFHS quarterback Devin Johnson had a 1-yard touchdown run in last week's loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke. ... Johnson led the Colonels with 175 yards of total offense in the setback.
Prediction: William Fleming 38, Harrisonburg 24
