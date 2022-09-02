William Monroe (0-1) at No. 6 Spotswood (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Stanardsville)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 23, East Rockingham 21
William Monroe last week: Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Notes: Spotswood has won three of the last four and five of the last seven against William Monroe. ... Trailblazers quarterback Elliott Brown was 10-of-20 passing for 192 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week. ... Spotswood receiver Aiden Grefe had eight catches for 179 yards and two scores and an interception on defense in the Week 1 win. ... Spotswood finished with just 78 yards rushing last week. ... The Green Dragons trailed Stuarts Draft 38-0 by half in last week's season-opening loss. ... William Monroe is in its second season under head coach Mitchell Morris. ... The Green Dragons gave up 250 rushing yards in the Week 1 loss to the Cougars. ... William Monroe has lost eight of its last 10.
Prediction: Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.