William Monroe (1-0) at No. 7 Broadway (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 44, William Monroe 6 (Sept. 13, 2018 in Stanardsville)
Broadway last week: Strasburg 25, Broadway 21
William Monroe last week: William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Notes: Broadway has won 14 of the last 16 against William Monroe. ... The Gobblers are giving up just 15.5 points per game this season ... Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has had over 100 total yards in both games this season. ... The Gobblers are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2014. ... Broadway is in its third season under coach Danny Grogg. ... William Monroe is in its first season under coach Mitchell Morris, who is a former player at the school. ... Troy Jones had 56 rushing yards, two total touchdowns, four tackles and a pair of interceptions for the Greene Dragons in Week 2. ... Daelan Powell-Jackson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for William Monroe. ... The Greene Dragons scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for a win over Spotswood last week ... Shea Jeffers will play a major role at wide receiver and defensive back for William Monroe.
Prediction: Broadway 28, William Monroe 27
